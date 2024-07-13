Former national footballer, grandson die in Linden-Soesdyke highway accident

A tragic Friday afternoon accident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway has claimed the lives of a well-known former national footballer and his young grandson.

Dead are Carl Hunte, a 58-year-old resident of Rainbow City, Linden, and his nine-year-old grandson, Malique Roberts.

Reports are that Hunte was driving the vehicle when he allegedly lost control and collided with a wood-carrying truck. The force of the impact caused the vehicle to flip multiple times before coming to a halt.

The accident also resulted in serious injuries to two other grandchildren, who were also in Hunte’s vehicle. They are currently receiving treatment at Mackenzie Hospital in Linden.

The car, which Hunte had recently purchased, was still equipped with trader plates at the time of the accident.

Following the accident, several people took to social media to express their shock and sadness over the tragic deaths. Friends, family, and fellow football enthusiasts remembered Hunte not only for his athletic expertise but also for his dedication to the sport.

