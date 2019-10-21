Former National Basketball player found dead in T&T

Former Guyanese National basketball player Andrew Ifill was earlier today found dead at his place of employment in Trinidad and Tobago.

Information received at this time remains sketchy but based on reports received, his body was discovered at about 7:30h by colleagues.

However, Ifill represented Guyana in 2014 at the CBC Championships in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), where he teamed up with former Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers guard Rawle Marshall to guide Guyana to a 5th place finish.

In that tournament, Ifill reportedly finished with an average of 12.2 points per game, six rebounds per and 1.6 assist per. He was the team’s second highest scorer behind Marshall.

Ifill, played with Bounty Colts and would have wowed his fans basketball skills. Based on reports received, the young man and his family moved to the twin island republic to take up residency.

Police are continuing their investigations.