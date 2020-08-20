Former MP Africo Selman appointed advisor to Education Minister

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, Ms. Selman, holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences Degree in International Relations from the University of Guyana (UG). She also lectured Political Science part-time at the same University.

Ms Selman is a former Member of Parliament (MP) who served in the National Assembly from 2006 to 2020; firstly, as an MP for the People’s National Congress (PNC) and subsequently as a People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) MP.

Additionally, Ms. Selman has a wealth of teaching experience at the primary level. She holds a deep passion for children and education. In this regard, she coordinated the Health and Education Relief Organization HERO) literacy program from 2008 to 2014 in Sophia, Georgetown and Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara.

Minister Manickchand in welcoming remarks expressed delight that Ms. Selman is now a part of the MOE family. “She is an amazing teacher and has over twenty-three years of practical experience that will serve the nation well. She taught at the West Ruimveldt Primary School and at Success Elementary School, where she functioned as a Grade Six Teacher and the Grade Six Level Supervisor. Outside of that, she is also a lovely person who is an avid reader and I look forward to us working to take the sector to new and modern heights that will meet the needs of the children of today and tomorrow,” Minister Manickchand remarked.