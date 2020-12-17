Former Linden Mayor dies

Former Mayor of Linden and businessman Stan Smith passed away on Wednesday.

Smith was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Linden food establishment, Jacs Restaurant and diner, which is situated at Republic Avenue, MacKenzie.

As the news broke of his passing, numerous residents and officials took to social media to offer condolences to his family and friends and to pay tribute to the former Mayor and businessman.

Smith is the second former Mayor of Linden to pass away in recent weeks. Only a little over a week ago, former Mayor Gloria Layne died. Layne, who was also a former headmistress, had served in the capacity between 1974 and 1975.