Former Guyana batsman Andrew Gonsalves to sponsor ACCCC’s U-21 team

Former Guyana batsman Andrew Gonsalves will be sponsoring the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club’s Under 21 Team for the 2021 season.

Gonsalves, a former Albion cricketer who was known for his explosive batting, is the owner/manager of the Cell Towers Builders Inc. in the United States, where he now resides.

On Wednesday, he contacted the President of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCCC) to express an interest in assisting the Club. It was then agreed that he would provide sponsorship for the club’s under-21 team.

Gonsalves providing assistance to the ACCCC is nothing new, since, over the years, he had made several financial contributions.

In his discussion with the club’s president, he expressed delight with the continued excellent work of the club, and disclosed that giving back to his club would always be a pleasure for him.

The sponsorship will officially be launched shortly. This sponsorship is one of many that the club has attracted recently. A few weeks ago, sponsorships for the club’s team, which will participate in the upcoming Speaker’s T20 National Club Cricket tournament along with its under 13, 15, 17 and 19 teams, were launched.

Permaul’s Trading & Distribution (PT&D) and K.P. Jagdeo General Contracting are the sponsors of the club’s team for the Speaker’s T20 National Club Cricket tournament.

The club’s under-19 team is sponsored by K.P. Jagdeo General Contracting, with Orvin Mangru’s Contracting Services and Permaul’s Trading & Distribution (PT&D) being the under-15 team’s sponsor, and the under-13 team being taken care of by Harichand’s Business Establishment.

The club’s first division team is also partly sponsored; however, it is very likely that this team would have a full sponsor within a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the club has expressed gratitude to Mr. Gonsalves for his continued support.