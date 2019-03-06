Former GRDB Accountant slapped with 39 fraud charges, remanded

Former Accountant of the Guyana Rice Development Board, Peter Ramcharran was today slapped with 39 counts of fraud and remanded to prison.

Ramcharran was earlier today hauled in by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), following his extradition from Canada.

Ramcharran arrived in the country this morning and was immediately taken to SOCU’s Headquarters on Camp Street.

Ramcharran later appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer charges for the alleged falsification of GRDB accounts from 2011 to 2015.

However, he was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who said the Ramcharran is a flight risk.