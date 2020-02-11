Former GRDB accountant gets 3 years for fraud

Former accountant of the Guyana Rice Development Board, Peter Ramcharran was this morning jailed for three years after he was found guilty on of the fraud charges that were leveled against him.

The sentence was handed down by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The former accountant who was extradited from Canada was slapped with 39 fraud charges. The fraud reportedly occurred between 2011 and 2015 which included the misappropriation and conversion of funds.

The fraud charges amounted to $414 million and were related to funds that the GRDB would have gotten through the Petro Caribe rice deal. The trail for the other charges will continue.