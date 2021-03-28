Former GPL Metering Manager, Wayne Watson, is new DHBC Head

Former Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Metering Manager – Loss Reduction, Wayne Watson, has been appointed the new General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC).

In a statement from the Ministry of Public Works on Saturday, it was noted that Watson was appointed with immediate effect by subject Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, following the recommendation of the DHBC Board of Directors.

Watson is the holder of a Master’s Degree in Strategic Engineering from the Anglia Ruskin University, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Guyana and has over 10 years managerial and engineering experience in the power sector.

His core competencies include Strategic Thinking, Integrated Reporting, Budgeting and Forecasting, Governance and Risk Management, Ethics and Professionalism, Stakeholders Relationship Management, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, project Management and Team Building and Performance Management.

Watson served in the positions of Loss Reduction Metering Manager, Loss Reduction Operations’ Manager, Assistant Engineer 1, Loss Reduction Operations’ Manager and Electrical Engineer.

He is also the holder of several other academic certificates.

The DHBC Board examined Watson’s application and Curriculum Vitae before making the decision to hire him for that post that has been vacant since former DHBC Head Rawlston Adams resigned in January amid a major scandal whereby taxpayers’ monies were spent to purchase extravagant gifts for senior government officials.