Former Govt Minister Francis Vibert DeSouza dies

Former Amerindian Affairs Minister, Francis Vibert DeSouza died at this home in Eccles on Saturday evening.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), De Souza served as the Minister of Amerindian Affairs. He also wore many hats in his professional career. Prior to being appointed as a government minister, DeSouza served as Minister of Local Government and Regional Development; he worked as an entrepreneur.

He also worked as a Sales Agent at the Hand in Hand Insurance Company; a cultural officer attached to the Agricultural & General Workers Union and a technician, clerk, at the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital.

Desouza has also served and was a member of several organisations. He was President of Catholic Youth, Guyana (1969-1970); Member Progressive Youth Organization (1972-1982); Vice-president Guyanese Organization of Indigenous People, Guyana (1991-1992).

Francis Vibert DeSouza was born on December 31, 1944, in Moruka, North West District, Guyana. He was the son of Silvano and Alexandrina Mary (Atkinson) diplôme d’Etudes Supérieures. DeSouza would have celebrated his 74th birth anniversary tomorrow.