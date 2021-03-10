Former GL&SC Head Trevor Benn arrested over land probe

Former Head of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) Trevor Benn has been arrested as police continue to investigate various questionable transactions regarding the sale of State lands.

Reports are that Benn was arrested in connect with the probe into the leasing of six acres of land at Ogle to Janico Vide Engineering Limited.

The former GL&SC Head is accused of attempting to defraud the State by inducing persons by false pretense, knowing that the land in question is owned by the National Industrial Commercial Limited (NICIL).

Benn was removed from the post with effect from February 4, 2021.

The PPP/C Administration had announced that authorities will be reviewing all transactions regarding the sale of State lands under the APNU+AFC administration from December 21, 2018.

The APNU+AFC administration had fallen to a no-confidence motion on December 21, 2018 and therefore, should not have been involved in any such transactions. In fact, the administration should have been in caretaker mode, preparing for snap elections.