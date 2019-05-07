Former cop likely to be extradited to US for cocaine trafficking

A former member of the Guyana Police Force is likely to be extradited to the United States, where he is wanted by authorities for cocaine trafficking.

Shawn Neblett was hauled before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts in relation to the crime.

Neblett, who was recently nabbed by local authorities, while attempting to flee to neighboring Suriname.

Stacy Gooding, a representative of the US Government told the court that proceedings have commenced for the wanted man in the United States. She further stated Neblett should be remanded to prison until the extradition process is complete.

Neblett told the court he was travelling legally. The man said he had no knowledge that he was blacklisted until he was nabbed by local authorities.

He further denied trying to flee the country.

However, he was remanded to prison by Magistrate McGusty and the matter is adjourned for June 6, 2017.

According to reports, Neblett is wanted for his role in the 4,178 grams of cocaine bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri on January 24, 2017. The suspected drug was found in four parcels hidden in a suitcase.