Former cop charged for allegedly stealing $900,000 from GPF  

An ex-member of the Guyana Police Force found himself on the other side of the law on Friday when he was not required to plead to nine counts of fraud charges.

Ex-Sergeant, Tamesh Dhanraj appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when the charges were read to him.

The allegations against Dhanraj stated that between September 15, 2017 and December, 2018 while being employed as an audit clerk in the finance office at the Anna Regina Police Station, with intent to defraud, he fraudulently embezzled over $900,000 to his own use and benefits.

Police facts stated that the ex-finance officer was at the center of an investigation when he left Guyana for the United States.

However, based on information received police were able to track him down and ordered an arrest. The court was reliable informed that the father of three was dismissed from the Guyana Police Force on January 26, 2019.

Moreover, the 35-year-old cop is also at the center of another investigation for offenses similar in nature. Defense attorney, Latchmie Rahamat made an application for bail to be granted to her client.

As such, he was placed on $25,000 bail on each charge and the matter was transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate Court for March 13, 2019. The case was prosecuted by Neville Jeffers.