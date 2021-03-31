Former cop arrested for fraud

A former policeman has been arrested for obtaining money by falsely pretending that he was in a position to assist an individual in obtaining a firearm licence.

Paul Watson of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was previously charged by the Police for matters of a similar nature.

At the time of the current offence, he was said to be working with a private security firm.

Other persons who may have been defrauded by Paul Watson under the same circumstances are asked to come forward and report the matter to the nearest police station.