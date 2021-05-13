Former Chief of Protocol Vic Persaud dies

President Dr Irfaan Ali’s statement on the passing of Vic Persaud

It is with deep sadness that I have just received the news of the passing of Mr. Eshwar Vevakanand Persaud, fondly known as Vic Persaud.

‘Uncle Vic’, as he was also adoringly and respectfully referred to, has been an ‘institution’ within the country’s public service. He has provided more than 60 unbroken years of exemplary public service as an Accountant, Foreign Service Officer and as Chief of Protocol and Advisor on Protocol Affairs.

Vic Persaud has had the distinction of providing protocol duties to 9 Executive Presidents, namely; myself and former Presidents, Mr. Forbes Burnham, Mr. Desmond Hoyte, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Mr. Samuel Hinds, Mrs. Janet Jagan, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. Mr. Donald Ramotar and Mr. David Granger.

He was a model public servant, embodying the finest attributes of professional public service. His wit, charm, grace, sophistication, courtesy, excellence and efficiency were the hallmarks of his exemplary service.

Guyana has lost an outstanding public servant, and the Office of the President one of its most beloved and respected stalwarts.

On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, and on my own behalf and that of my family, I extend heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Carol, his children and other relatives