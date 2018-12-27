Former Attorney General Sir Fenton Ramsahoye dies aged 89

Former Attorney General, Sir Fenton Ramsahoye died on Thursday in Barbados at the age of 89.

He was Attorney General of Guyana from 1961 to 1964.

Ramsahoye was a Queen’s Counsel and a member of the bars of England and Wales, Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, the Territories of the Eastern Caribbean including Montserrat, and the British Virgin Islands.

Among many decorated titles, Sir Ramsahoye held the distinction of being the legal luminary that made the most appearances before the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall in a post on social media said that Sir Ramsahoye, Guyana’s first native Attorney General, was one of the most distinguished lawyers produced by this nation and indeed ever to have emerged from the West Indies.

Outlining that “a legal giant has fallen”, Nandlall said that he was privileged to have been the recipient of Sir Ramsahoye’s “sagacious counsel on many occasions.”

Ramsahoye was knighted in 2006 by Governor General of Antigua Sir James Carlisle.