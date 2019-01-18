Former AFC MP could be extradited to Guyana if necessary – Top Cop

…Says impartial investigation being conducted into allegations

Police Commissioner, Leslie James on Friday elucidated that the ongoing investigations into allegations made against former Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament (MP) Charrandas Persaud in being handled with impartiality by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

James who was at the time being grilled by media operatives during a press conference said that the investigation is being conducted into bribery allegations and those of the illegal movement of gold out of Guyana.

According to the Top Cop, the investigation is one that is sensitive and as such, is being treated with caution.

“What we are doing is gathering evidence at this point… there have been a number of statements taken and as I said whatever comes up, we are following those leads… We have gone a significant way with the investigation, whatever it is that we obtain through our efforts then that would be submitted for legal advice” James revealed.

Though tight-lipped about whose statements have been taken, the Top Cop revealed that a number of gold dealers have been interviewed.

James made it clear that Persaud is innocent until proven guilty and as such, there is no prejudice against him. However, he did note that if necessary, Persaud could be extradited to Guyana for questioning.

“We are not hiding anything, but this particular must be seen as it is and is a sensitive one. It is sensitize because of the nature of the allegations and who the allegations is being made against…however, If we are advised to seek extradition, we will do so. There is currently an extradition treaty between Canada and Guyana and if that necessitates we will do it” the Top Cop revealed.

An investigation have been launched against Persaud following his “Yes” vote which saw the passage of the no confidence resolution filed against the Granger-led administration by Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo.

At least two cases have been filed in the High Court challenging the validity of Persaud’s vote, since he has dual citizenship and more so the quota needed to pass the motion. Chief Justice Roxane George is expected to make her ruling in the cases at the end of the month.