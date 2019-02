Former Acting Top Cop David Ramnarine has been granted a request for early retirement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan confirmed earlier today.

The minister revealed that Ramnarine would have indicated that he would like to have early retirement and as such, his request was granted.

He used the opportunity to commend Ramnarine for his exemplary work and leadership style stating “he was an extremely good cop in my opinion, I will certainly miss his leadership style and all that but of course we must respect his decision”.

Ramnarine, 49, would have been eligible for retirement next year in accordance with the public service rules.

Ramnarine, who had served as acting Police Commissioner since the retirement of Seelall Persaud in 2018, was the most senior rank in the force prior to the appointment of Leslie James as Police Commissioner.

James appointment was based on recommendations from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

When questioned about the choice back then, President David Granger has stated that there were specific reasons why the said post was not given to Ramnarine.

However, prior to this decision, an inquiry into the police force’s handling of an alleged plot to kill the president in 2017 had concluded that Ramnarine, and others, lacked the professionalism to lead the Guyana Police Force.

It was revealed during that inquiry that Ramnarine had ordered the release of a businessman held in connection with the plot. As such, it was recommended that the officers that played a key role in the investigation, including Ramnarine, be reassigned to a position outside of the Police Force as a result of their handling on the matter.