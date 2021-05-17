Foreigners rob businesswoman, guard at gunpoint

Three suspected foreign nationals on Sunday evening robbed a businesswoman and her security guard at gunpoint at Port Kaituma, North West District in Region One (Barima-Waini).

At around 20:00h, the woman and guard were walking, heading to the waterfront area.

Whilst passing the Port Kaituma District Hospital, they were approached by the suspects who were all dressed in dark clothing.

One of the suspects whipped out what appeared to be a firearm and spoke in a language that the victims could not understand. He then took away the woman’s handbag which contained $500,000.

They then made good their escape on foot.