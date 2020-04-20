Foreign observers to be tested for COVID-19 before coming; curfew to be relaxed for recount

Following public outrage over the ‘directives’ given by caretaker Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo in relation to the national recount of votes, a decision was made for the 6PM to 6AM curfew to be relaxed and for foreigners coming here to observe the process to be pre-tested in their own countries as against being quarantined for fourteen days upon their arrival here.

INews understands that these changes were made following the intervention by caretaker President David Granger and same was communicated to the GECOM head earlier today (Monday).

In response to a request for guidance from GECOM Chair, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, Nagamootoo had instructed the constitutional body that it must restrict its recount to the hours of 6am to 5pm and that it must not extend the recount past the 6pm curfew.

Nagamootoo had also warned the body that all persons, including observers, who are permitted special entry into Guyana for the recount must be quarantined for 14 days.

It has already been over six weeks of controversies and a credible winner for the 2020 General and Regional Elections is yet to be declared. After two declarations from Region Four’s (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, which lacked transparency, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and caretaker President David Granger had agreed to have Caricom oversee the recount.

That agreement was derailed when A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) candidate, Ulita Moore, moved to the courts and secured an injunction against the exercise.

That injunction was discharged by the Full Court and later, the Full Court’s decision was upheld by the Appeals Court. GECOM has since re-invited Caricom, although there is no word on whether they will accept the invitation.

The seven-member Commission is currently meeting to finalise plans to carry out the national recount.