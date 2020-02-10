Foreign national stabbed during robbery

An overseas based engineer is now nursing a stab wound to his neck after he was attacked by a knife-wielding bandit who attempted to rob him after relieving his colleague of his mobile phone.

The 33-year-old male Caucasian had arrived in the country on Sunday with a vessel which is docked at the John Fernandes Wharf.

At the time, he was in the company of his co-worker, a 32-year-old overseas-based electrical engineer, attached to the “Seaway” Dock at Exxon Mobil’s Port when the incident occurred.

Based on information received, at about 22:00h on Sunday, the now injured engineer and his friend had left the wharf with the aim of purchasing cigarettes.

About 30 minutes later while they were walking along Robb Street, Georgetown, they were attacked by the suspect who later whipped out a knife and threatened them.

The perpetrator relieved the now injured man’s colleague of his cellular phone, and an undisclosed sum of cash.

However, when the knife-wielding bandit turned his attention to the 33-year-old engineer and demanded that he hands over his valuables. The man reportedly put up a resistance and a brief scuffle ensued.

During the fight, the victim was stabbed to his neck immediately after which, the suspect made good his escape on foot.

The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with the aid of public-spirited persons. He was admitted for emergency medical treatment. His condition is regarded as stable.

The matter was reported and the police have launched an investigation.