Foreign investors want to spend US$10M to develop resort, entertainment hub at Number 63 Beach

A group of foreign investors is proposing to spend over US$10M to develop the Number 63 Beach in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) in order to give the scores of tourists who flock there every year a better tourism experience.

The investors are registered under the name ‘BCD Number 63 Beach Investment’ with a Brooklyn, USA address. BCD Number 63 Beach Investment is a consortium of companies and they want to invest in a resort and entertainment hub at the beach.

The investors recently met with the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce where they discussed how to move forward with the initiative.

One of the investors is Kevin Thorpe – the Managing Director of Khonnor Glory Limited.

Another is Verman Badessee of the Badessee Distributors Corp. who says the investors are willing to spend an estimated US$10M.

“We would clean the beach daily and maintain the beach. We are asking the Government to bring water and power to a certain point…,” he said.

While the Beach runs for several villages along the Corentyne Coast access has been made at Numbers’ 62 and 63 Villages making those areas more popular.

Badessee said apart from Government giving the prime part of the Beach to them they also want to enter into an arrangement with government that will ensure restrictions are in place forbidding others to do any building or development on other sections of the Beach.

President of the Chamber Mohamed Rafeek said the organisation was going to take the proposal to government.

Meanwhile, First Lady Arya Ali’s has included the Number 63 Beach as part of her National Beautification Project and has already commenced constructing a children’s play park which, when completed, will be equipped with all the necessary amenities and washroom facilities.

Only recently, the Corentyne Chamber called on Central Government to help the 52/74 Neighburhood Democratic Council (NDC) manage the beach, noting that the NDC does not have sufficient resources to do so.

By: Andrew Carmichael