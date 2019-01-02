Foreign Affairs Minister meets with US Security Director over Venezuela

The Foreign Affairs Minister on Tuesday met with the United States National Security Council’s Western Hemisphere Affairs Director to address Guyana’s concerns regarding the Venezuela’s recent interception of an ExxonMobil contracted vessel.

The vessel which was at the time conducting seismic surveys in Guyana’s territory was forced to cease its work in Guyana’s Stabroek Block after it was intercepted by the Venezuelan Navy.

As such, Minister Carl Greenidge, during his visit to Brazil for the inauguration of President Jair Bolsonaro, met with the US Director, Mauricio Claver-Carone who urged Venezuela to respect international law and the rights of its neighbours.

Further, The US State Department reiterated in a statement that “Guyana has the sovereign right to explore and exploit resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone.”

Guyana also has the support of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) who recently reiterated “its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, including its right to peacefully explore and exploit its onshore and offshore resources.”

Last Year, the Guyana Government filed documents at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) outlining the issue being faced because of neighbouring Venezuela and outlined why it believes that the Court has a right to hear its case to settle the controversy over the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award.

Guyana is hoping that the International Court will in a final and binding judgment, determine the full legal validity of the arbitral award that established the international boundary between Guyana and Venezuela more than a century ago.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Guyana filed its Memorial in accordance with the Order of the Court dated 19 June 2018 that determined it would first resolve the question of the Court’s jurisdiction in light of Venezuela’s refusal to participate in the proceedings based on its claim that the Court lacks jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Venezuela has said it wants talks with Guyana.