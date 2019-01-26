Force vehicle with Top Cop inside involved in accident at EBD

Police are currently investigating an accident involving their Top Cop, Commissioner of Police Leslie James.

According to information reaching this publication James, whose condition is reported as safe, was involved in an accident with a canter truck on the Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road on Saturday afternoon.

The Force issued Land Cruiser, in which James was travelling, was severely damaged along with the canter truck that the Top Cop’s vehicle reportedly crashed into.

The driver of the canter truck was injured and taken to the Diamond Diagnostics Center.

INews understands that James’ personal assistant was injured but the driver of the Land Cruiser escaped with minor injuries.

It is unclear at this juncture how the accident occurred, but this publication understands that the canter truck was stationary.

Based on information received, the Top Cop was returning from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). He was reportedly taken to the Mercy Hospital to undergo a medical examination.