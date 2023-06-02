Footballer loses life in Mandela Avenue accident

Twenty-six-year-old Leon Sealey Yaw, a well-known footballer from East La Penitence, Georgetown, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Thursday evening along Mandela Avenue.

Although details of the accident remain unclear, reports indicate two motorcycles collided thus leaving one driver dead and the other in critical condition.

The news of Yaw’s demise has engulfed the entire football fraternity in a profound sense of grief and sorrow.

People from all sections have taken to social media to express their heartfelt sadness over the loss of the talented goalkeeper, renowned for his exceptional skills and affiliation with the esteemed Fruta Conquerors team.

Following the accident, the Guyana Football Association (GFA) conveyed its deepest condolences to Yaw’s family and friends upon receiving news of his passing.

In a statement, the GFA recognized his significant contributions to the sport and pledged to honor his memory by continuing to support and nurture young talents in Guyana.

--- ---