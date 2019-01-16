Footballer accused of armed robbery remanded

A young footballer was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he allegedly attacked and robbed his former girlfriend, damaging her vehicle in the process.

Job Caesar, 19, of James Street, Alberttown denied the allegation put to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It is being alleged that he on November 25, 2018 at Lot 178 Albert and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown while being armed with a gun, robbed Jennifer Validin of a Samsung cellphone valued $30,000.

On the same day at the said location, he also damaged her motorcar valued at $3.5M.

Attorney for the accused, Paul-a-Fat however contended that the Virtual Complainant (VC) is being untruthful since in several posts made on social media, the colour of the vehicle which the defendant allegedly damaged keeps changing.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted due to the fact that a gun was used during the commission of the crime and further, that Caesar reportedly has another pending matter before the Court.

He was remanded to prison to return on January 30, 2019.