Food, water, shelter to be provided for flood victims in Region 10 – President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali continued his on-the-ground flood assessment today by visiting affected communities along the Upper Berbice River in Region 10, where he reassured residents that all essential items including food and shelter would be provided to them.

The Head of State assessed the situation at Lamp Island, Kwakwani – one of the severely affected communities in the country – Bamboo Landing, Hururu Mission and Ladern’s Ville.

President Ali listened to the concerns of scores of residents whose homes and farmlands are inundated due to persistent rainfall over the last week.

The President reassured the residents that his Government, working with all stakeholders, including the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), will ensure that food, water and health supplies are provided. The Head of State explained that shelters would be set up at various Government buildings to ensure that flood-affected residents have places to stay safe and secure until the floodwaters recede.

Meanwhile, the CDC this morning packed and sent off trucks with relief hampers to the Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice region. Some 600 food hampers and 600 cleaning hampers were handed over to the Regional Authority in Linden.

President Ali was accompanied by the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess; CDC Head, Lieutenant Kester Craig and other officials.

On Friday the President had visited communities in Mahaicony Creek, Region Five, to assess the flooding there. A team of Government officials, including Prime Minister, Brigadier, (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, the Honourable Pauline Sukhai also visited Region 10 today to distribute food hampers and to access the flood-related damages in various communities. Minister Edghill was a part of that team this morning.

A number of communities in Guyana, especially those in low-lying and riverain areas, are currently flooded, due to heavy rainfall.