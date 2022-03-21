Fmr Region Five REO cannot be found by PAC for questioning over multiple breaches in AG Report

Former Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) Ovid Morrison is said to be missing in action and up to last year, was unable to be found, even by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Morrison is wanted by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for questioning in relation to a number of breaches contained in the 2016 and 2017 Auditor General Reports.

On Monday, Region Five was called before the PAC to respond to questions in relation to the 2017 Auditor General Report.

But it was explained by PAC Chairman Jermaine Figueira that the body has been unsuccessful in its efforts to locate Morrison, who is the officer to be held accountable for the financial activities of the region during the period he served as REO.

“The absence was observed at the last appearance by the REO and team. And PAC would have instructed the Clerk to write the Commissioner of Police which (has relayed) that the former REO is out of the jurisdiction…and no known address of his whereabouts has been made available to the Public Accounts Committee. So we’re under the impression that he’s nowhere to be found. But we’re of the view, based on the evidence provided by the police, that the REO is out of the jurisdiction,” the PAC Chairman revealed.

However, this was the status quo as of December of last year. Figueira noted that further checks on the former REO were not made this year.

Hence, they were unclear if he was still out of the jurisdiction.

PAC member Juan Edghill meanwhile impressed on the committee the importance of locating the former REO.

“I don’t know if we’re conducting an exercise in futility here. And I would strongly support Mr. [Ganesh] Mahipaul, that every effort, including knowing what transpired in 2016, that the recommendations of the PAC be followed, that every effort should be made to get Morrison before the PAC to answer questions about his tenure,” Edghill contended.

He also made it clear that he has serious questions for Morrison, including those that went unanswered in 2016 and are recurring issues in the 2017 Report.

In August 2020, Morrison was one of several REOs that the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry had dismissed over their non-performance.

During Morrison’s tenure in Region Five, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) had not been able to properly meet for months due to constant disruptions by the REO who usually led walkouts, forcing the meeting to be adjourned.

The REO’s walkouts stemmed from an incident where Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal had asked two controversial Councillors to leave the horseshoe table while their legality was being discussed.

However, the Chairman’s request was met with pushback from the coalition Government’s Councillors. Morrison swore in three persons as Councillors unbeknown to the Chairman and the full Council.

Ever since, there have been issues at every statutory meeting in relation to the legality of the Councillors which ultimately led to walkouts by Government Councillors and the REO.