Fmr PS Shariff released on $1M surety to continue law studies abroad

Omar Shariff, former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of the Presidency, who was charged back in 2017 for non-compliance of a production order issued by the High Court was earlier today granted $1M surety and allowed back his travel documents.

The decision was made by Magistrate Fabayo Azore who handed down the order so that Shariff could continue his law studies in Trinidad and Tobago’s Hugh Wooding Law School.

Defence attorney Sanjeev Datadin in a bail application told the court that his client will be willing to lodge his passport along with any other travel documents after completion of studies overseas.

Shariff was ordered to lodge the passport at the court when he returns to Guyana.

He was released on $1 million surety and the case was adjourned to September 17, 2018.

The court had issued an order in 2016, which required Shariff to provide certain documents to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) which he had violated.

The accused, between 2005 and 2015, had allegedly amassed billions in business funds and was arrested in July 2016 in connection with allegations relating to money laundering and tax evasion.

Shariff was sent on annual leave on July 1, 2016 by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, following investigations launched by SOCU and his services were terminated with effect from December 31, 2016.

He was released on self-bail after pleading not guilty to the charge, along with the condition that he report every other Monday to SOCU.