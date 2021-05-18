Fmr in-laws charged for killing Kuru Kururu bus driver

Three persons were today charged for killing 38-year-old Marcus Thomas, a bus driver of Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Thomas was hacked to death on the evening of May 11 after he exited his vehicle at Kuru Kururu.

Those charged are Kevin O’Neil, 21; Anall Hope, 19; and a 17-year-old lad – all seamen of First Dam Alliance Road Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The trio appeared at Providence Magistrate Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman where they were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

O’Neil and Hope’s case was adjourned to June 10 at Diamond-Grove Magistrate Court, while the teen’s case was adjourned to May 24 at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The trio are all said to be relatives of a woman with whom Thomas had shared a relationship with.

Reports are that the bus driver and the three suspects had a feud over an old grievance back in 2020.

In fact, the suspects reportedly made attempts on the bus driver’s life in the past.

The most recent attempts on the life of Thomas were back in August 2020. The suspects had allegedly chopped him to his belly and head, and he had to be rushed immediately to the hospital.

Shortly after, two of the suspects who had committed the act were arrested but were later released on bail.