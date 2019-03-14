Fly Jamaica to compensate passengers next week – officials

Some four months after a Fly Jamaica plane crash landed at Guyana’s leading international airport, leaving scores of passengers stranded or affected in some way, the airline will finally be compensating those persons, according to the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC).

The Commission was forced to intervene in the situation given the length of time it has taken the company to begin payments to their inconvenienced customers.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of CCAC, Allison Parker told Inews that CCAC recently wrote Fly Jamaica, after the Commission received several complaints from passengers.

She said Fly Jamaica responded, promising to begin payments in the new week.

Parker explained that the airline would be summoned to a meeting should it fail to compensate customers in a timely manner.

In November 2018, a Fly Jamaica aircraft, destined for Toronto, Canada, crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Passengers who were on-board that flight were victims of theft, after their belongings were allegedly stolen by local law enforcement officers who responded to the accident.

Apart from them passengers who had already booked their flights with the airline were forced to book new flights with different airlines, since Fly Jamaica had to cancel numerous flights.

Those passengers are still to be compensated by the airline.