Floor It: Producing GNBS certified hardwood flooring, wooden moulding & wooden decking

The elegant look of wooden finishes has attracted many buyers in recent years, reinforcing the need to ensure that the wood produced meets the highest standards of quality. This demand also promotes the creation of value-added products from Guyanese companies which are now moving one step further to get certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

One of those companies is Floor It, a Guyanese-owned company established in 2014 by Cummings Wood Products (CWP). Using various species of Guyana’s wood including Locust, Greenheart, Purpleheart, Crabwood, Kabakali and Darina which it has trademarked ‘Demerara Oak,’ the company is focused primarily on producing kiln-dried lumber, flooring, and moulding for the local market.

The company which has its showroom at Oronoque and Forshaw Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown, originated from a need to produce and install wooden products which are harvested, produced and installed to the highest standard. It employs a total of sixty-two (62) staff from harvesting to production.

Chief Executive Officer of Floor It, Mr. Andre Cummings recalled his first local customer being faced with challenges since the items he purchased were not installed properly at his premises. “I felt empty to see that what we supplied was not being used as it should to meet clients’ expectations. This led to the idea of offering installation and the establishment of Floor it,” he said.

The company has since trained its staff on Sand and Finish techniques, sub floor preparation, installation methods, tools, moisture testing, application of stains and sealers, and other key requirements for a perfect end product. Mr. Cummings said when completed, nail holes and creases among other defects must not be visible on any wooden surface.

To prove that its products are of quality, Floor It signed up for the Permit to use the GNBS Made in Guyana Certification Programme in 2023. On April 20, 2023, the company was successful in achieving certificaton to use the auspicious mark on its hardwood flooring, wooden moulding and wooden decking.

The CEO said: “Deciding to get certified under the Made in Guyana programme was a conscious commitment to continually uphold and exceed the rigorous quality standards set by the GNBS. This certification reassures our customers that when they choose our products, they are investing in top-tier quality that meets and surpasses recognized national standards.”

He noted that the certification has added an additional layer of credibility and trustworthiness to the products.

“The Made in Guyana Certification Mark is more than just a label; it is a promise of quality and reliability that we are committed to delivering consistently,” Mr. Cummings added.

The Guyanese businessman is encouraging others to sign up to be a part of the certification programme as a way to showcase local content. “Being part of this programme isn’t just about our individual businesses; it’s about collectively building and promoting a strong, positive image of Guyanese products and fostering a sense of national pride and unity,” he said.

The GNBS Approved Made in Guyana Mark aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on a national, regional, and international level. It focuses on creating competitiveness for authentic Guyanese products certified under the programme while creating a framework for the development of quality systems within local content.

In addition to its flooring solutions, Floor It offers doors, kitchen cabinets and intricate mouldings to enhance interior and exterior finishes.

Floor It is also moving to attain international certification to the ISO 9001 Quality Management System Standard.

