Floodwaters rising in Kwakwani

Several months after rebuilding life from the worst flood to hit the Upper Berbice River, residents in parts of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), are concerned over floodwaters that are rapidly covering the roadways.

The areas being affected since Monday are Kwakwani and Lamp Island.

Over the past four days, the massive increase in the river’s water levels as a result of the release of a large amount of accumulated water at the river head, accompanied by heavy rainfall, resulted in the overflow of the river which then made its ways into the yards of residents and the main thoroughfare within Lamp Island.

According to residents of both Lamp Island and the waterfront area, the rapid rise in the water level reminds them of the 2021 flood, which reached heights of eight to 15 feet in some sections in the area.

In fact, while the floodwater was fluctuating at the time, some residents of Lamp Island were contemplating relocating to other areas.