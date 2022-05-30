Floodwaters receding in most impacted areas – CDC

The National Taskforce on Flood Monitoring, through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), is reporting that flood waters are receding in most impacted areas.

Communities along the country’s coastland and those in Region 10 have indicated that water levels are dropping even though rains continue intermittently.

Region 9 has stated that waters remain on farmlands but has decreased in some households. Region 7 has not reported any further impacts.

Nationwide monitoring is ongoing in conjunction with relevant Agencies and Regional Authorities as more precipitation is expected mid-week.

The Above Normal High Tide Advisory is in effect and will continue until June 2, as such residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and cautious during this rainy season.

Additionally, one can report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.