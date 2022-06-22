Floodwaters rapidly rising in Kwakwani

During the last 24 hours, floodwaters at Kwakwani Waterfront and Lamp Island have risen about two to three feet respectively.

The outburst of the large accumulation of water at the mouth of the Berbice River (Top Side), coupled with unprecedented torrential downpours, has resulted in the rapid rising of floodwaters in the Upper Berbice district, forcing several families to evacuate their homes and relocate to higher ground.

Residents, however, continue to navigate inundated roadways, playgrounds and yard spaces.

Sunita Fredricks, a mother of eight and the first evacuee during the 2021 flooding at Lamp Island, told this publication that her house is almost flooded, and as such, she has begun to pack in order to relocate. She, nevertheless, stated that she does not know where she and her children would seek refuge, since a shelter is yet to be established in the area.

Regional Vice Chairman of the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (KNDC), Cort Simeon, and a team visited the affected areas on Tuesday to conduct a feasibility study on the impact of the floodwaters.

As such, they have been in constant contact with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), updating that entity on the situation in an effort to bring relief to the affected residents.

The CDC is working with the regional authorities to monitor and assess the situation. Once the assessments have been completed, relief supplies will be dispatched to those in need.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Keromero Hilltop, located along the Unami Road, has been eroded due to the heavy rainfall. This is the main access roadway to several logging concessions in Region 10.