Floodlight failure was due to fault in underground cable – MACORP

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA - OCTOBER 01: An noperable flood light causes a delay in play during the Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League eliminator match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium on October 01, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

 

See statement from MACORP:

 

CLARIFICATION ON POWER OUTAGE DURING LAST NIGHT’S CPL GAME

Georgetown, Guyana – MACORP would like to clarify the circumstances surrounding the power outage affecting the floodlights during last night’s game.

The issue was due to a fault in the underground cable, not a deficiency in power supply from the independent Generating Sets located in the National Stadium.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and GPL confirmed: “The Stadium’s technical staff and GPL worked diligently to restore power to the third floodlight, which experienced a technical fault with the underground cable. A substitute cable was quickly installed, enabling the floodlight to resume operation by 10:51 PM.”

MACORP is fully equipped and committed to supporting major events in Guyana. Our new CAT XQC M1600 power module offers 1.6MW in continuous power with impressive capacity and reliability.

 

---

