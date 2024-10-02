Floodlight failure was due to fault in underground cable – MACORP

See statement from MACORP:

CLARIFICATION ON POWER OUTAGE DURING LAST NIGHT’S CPL GAME

Georgetown, Guyana – MACORP would like to clarify the circumstances surrounding the power outage affecting the floodlights during last night’s game.

The issue was due to a fault in the underground cable, not a deficiency in power supply from the independent Generating Sets located in the National Stadium.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and GPL confirmed: “The Stadium’s technical staff and GPL worked diligently to restore power to the third floodlight, which experienced a technical fault with the underground cable. A substitute cable was quickly installed, enabling the floodlight to resume operation by 10:51 PM.”

MACORP is fully equipped and committed to supporting major events in Guyana. Our new CAT XQC M1600 power module offers 1.6MW in continuous power with impressive capacity and reliability.

