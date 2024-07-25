Flood-affected Success residents to receive support from CDC

Residents of the Success New Scheme on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are set to receive cleaning hampers from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to help in their recovery from recent floods.

According to a brief statement from the CDC, recent rainfall resulted in flooding in the area.

Most persons in the community saw water in their yards, with one resident sustaining flood waters in her home.

Pumps from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) are currently working to alleviate the issue.

Additionally, cleaning hampers from the CDC were given to CH&PA representatives who will distribute them to the area soon.

