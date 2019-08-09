Flight affected after CJIA runway lights fail

The Runway Lighting System at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) experienced a failure last night, forcing at least one airline to divert to Trinidad and Tobago for landing.

INews understands that American Airline was diverted.

In a statement, CJIA Management explained that the failure was as a result of a “slack cable connection”.

The failure occurred at around 23:30hrs.

This was a temporary cable which was installed to facilitate the works currently taking place on the extended section of the north-eastern runway.

After the failure was noticed, the portable runway lights were immediately deployed along the entire length of the runway and facilitated the departure of Suriname Airways at 12:12hrs.

Caribbean Airlines flight BW 605 arrived from Port of Spain and landed at 02:12hrs. CJIA noted that these portable runway lights comply with ICAO standards.

The main runway lighting system has since been repaired, CJIA said.