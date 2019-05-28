Fixtures for 2019 Hero CPL announced

tickets on sale

The Hero Caribbean Premier League fixtures for the 2019 season have been announced as the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world are set to be part of the Biggest Party in Sport.

The 34-match season starts later this year, with the opening match happening on 4 September and the final on 12 October 2019. So far, games are confirmed in Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago.

The first match will see last year’s winners, Trinbago Knight Riders, take on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots while the Guyana Amazon Warriors will get underway against St Lucia Stars. Fans will have to wait until game 27 for a repeat of last year’s final with the Knight Riders taking on the Amazon Warriors.

To coincide with the release of the schedule, CPL have made selected tickets available for sale online for this year’s tournament. This includes group games in Trinidad and Jamaica. These are available at www.cplt20.com.

Damien O’Donohoe, the Hero CPL’s CEO, is excited about the upcoming season. “We are delighted with how Hero CPL continues to grow. Last season we saw more than 200 million viewers watch the tournament and Hero CPL also made a huge impact on the economies of the countries we visited. We are certain that this year we will see those numbers grow once again.”

Speaking about the announcement of the tournament fixtures Hero CPL’s COO, Pete Russell said: “It is very pleasing to get the fixture list agreed for this year. It is always a challenge and we would like to thank everyone involved in helping to pull this all together.”

Hero CPL 2019 Fixtures

Wednesday 4 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Trinidad Thursday 5 Sep Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Stars, TBC Friday 6 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinidad Saturday 7 Sep Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, TBC Sunday 8 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Stars, Trinidad Sunday 8 Sep Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents, TBC Tuesday 10 Sep St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs, St. Kitts Wednesday 11 Sep St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents, St. Kitts Thursday 12 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Stars, Jamaica Friday 13 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica Saturday 14 Sep St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts Sunday 15 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents, Jamaica Sunday 15 Sep St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Stars, St Kitts Tuesday 17 Sep St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Kitts Wednesday 18 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Thursday 19 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Jamaica Friday 20 Sep St Lucia Stars v Barbados Tridents, St Lucia Saturday 21 Sep St. Lucia Stars v Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Lucia Sunday 22 Sep Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Monday 23 Sep Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Tuesday 24 Sep St Lucia Stars v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Wednesday 25 Sep St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia Thursday 26 Sep Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Friday 27 Sep St Lucia Stars v Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia Saturday 28 Sep Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados Sunday 29 Sep Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Stars, Barbados Monday 30 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinidad Wednesday 2 Oct Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents, Trinidad Thursday 3 Oct Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs, TBC Friday 4 Oct Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, TBC PLAYOFFS Sunday 6 Oct Eliminator – 3rd v 4th, TBC Sunday 6 Oct Qualifier 1 –1st v 2nd, TBC FINALS Tuesday 8 Oct Semi-final (Qualifier 2) -Winner Eliminator v Loser Qualifier 1, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Saturday 12 Oct Final – Winner Qualifier 1 v Winner Semi-final (Qualifier 2), Brian Lara Cricket Academy Trinidad