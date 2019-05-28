Fixtures for 2019 Hero CPL announced

- tickets on sale
The Hero Caribbean Premier League fixtures for the 2019 season have been announced as the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world are set to be part of the Biggest Party in Sport.
The 34-match season starts later this year, with the opening match happening on 4 September and the final on 12 October 2019. So far, games are confirmed in Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago.
The first match will see last year’s winners, Trinbago Knight Riders, take on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots while the Guyana Amazon Warriors will get underway against St Lucia Stars. Fans will have to wait until game 27 for a repeat of last year’s final with the Knight Riders taking on the Amazon Warriors.
To coincide with the release of the schedule, CPL have made selected tickets available for sale online for this year’s tournament. This includes group games in Trinidad and Jamaica. These are available at www.cplt20.com.
Damien O’Donohoe, the Hero CPL’s CEO, is excited about the upcoming season. “We are delighted with how Hero CPL continues to grow. Last season we saw more than 200 million viewers watch the tournament and Hero CPL also made a huge impact on the economies of the countries we visited. We are certain that this year we will see those numbers grow once again.”
Speaking about the announcement of the tournament fixtures Hero CPL’s COO, Pete Russell said: “It is very pleasing to get the fixture list agreed for this year. It is always a challenge and we would like to thank everyone involved in helping to pull this all together.”
Hero CPL 2019 Fixtures
|Wednesday 4 Sep
|Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Trinidad
|Thursday 5 Sep
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Stars, TBC
|Friday 6 Sep
|Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinidad
|Saturday 7 Sep
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, TBC
|Sunday 8 Sep
|Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Stars, Trinidad
|Sunday 8 Sep
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents, TBC
|Tuesday 10 Sep
|St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs, St. Kitts
|Wednesday 11 Sep
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents, St. Kitts
|Thursday 12 Sep
|Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Stars, Jamaica
|Friday 13 Sep
|Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica
|Saturday 14 Sep
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts
|Sunday 15 Sep
|Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents, Jamaica
|Sunday 15 Sep
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Stars, St Kitts
|Tuesday 17 Sep
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Kitts
|Wednesday 18 Sep
|Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica
|Thursday 19 Sep
|Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Jamaica
|Friday 20 Sep
|St Lucia Stars v Barbados Tridents, St Lucia
|Saturday 21 Sep
|St. Lucia Stars v Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Lucia
|Sunday 22 Sep
|Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados
|Monday 23 Sep
|Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados
|Tuesday 24 Sep
|St Lucia Stars v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia
|Wednesday 25 Sep
|St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia
|Thursday 26 Sep
|Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados
|Friday 27 Sep
|St Lucia Stars v Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia
|Saturday 28 Sep
|Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados
|Sunday 29 Sep
|Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Stars, Barbados
|Monday 30 Sep
|Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinidad
|Wednesday 2 Oct
|Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents, Trinidad
|Thursday 3 Oct
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs, TBC
|Friday 4 Oct
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, TBC
|PLAYOFFS
|Sunday 6 Oct
|Eliminator – 3rd v 4th, TBC
|Sunday 6 Oct
|Qualifier 1 –1st v 2nd, TBC
|FINALS
|Tuesday 8 Oct
|Semi-final (Qualifier 2) -Winner Eliminator v Loser Qualifier 1, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
|Saturday 12 Oct
|Final – Winner Qualifier 1 v Winner Semi-final (Qualifier 2), Brian Lara Cricket Academy Trinidad