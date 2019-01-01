Fixed charge for water supply to increase

As of November 1, 2019, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will adjust current fixed charges on water bills.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the current fixed charge that has been previously approved for October 2018 to October 2019 is $250. The new rate of $500 will take effect from November 1, 2019.

Metered consumers are now paying the fixed charge of $250 monthly while all other consumers pay a monthly consumption charge of $112.

Unmetered residential consumers are paying a monthly fixed charge of $250 with the monthly consumption charge being $1,100.

According to Managing Director of GWI, Dr Richard Van West-Charles, revenue garnered from these increases will go directly towards addressing existing gaps in the country’s water sector.

“This now enables us to apply the fixed charge in a real way so that residents become aware as to where the fixed charge is being applied for the improvement of the distribution network… Now in 2018, October, November and December the fixed charge as we would have agreed with the PUC would be applied to the distribution networks and improvements of the network and addressing some of the gaps throughout the country.” Dr Charles said

He explained that proceeds will go towards improving water supply services. “Some of the resources, if not all were applied to areas such as Soesdyke, Crabwood Creek, Providence phase 3, Farm, Covent Garden, Bush Lot, Skull City in Region Three, Waller’s Delight etc.”

The Managing Director further specified that in 2019, fixed charges collected will be used to replace water transmission lines along Vlissengen Road and Church Street while repairing and replacing damaged or outdated infrastructure.