“Fix it now” – President tells NIS Head at Region Two outreach

President Dr Irfaan Ali has instructed the representative of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to “fix it now” after hearing multiple concerns by residents during today’s presidential outreach in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

One of the resounding issues raised was the challenge with payment remitted to the Insurance Scheme.

President Ali said that all Guyanese should be treated fairly and that all agencies and government offices should be working to enhance their lives.

NIS Head, Ms Holly Greaves assured the President that the issues would be addressed forthwith as she subsequently met with the aggrieved residents.

The outreach is aimed at reducing the bureaucracy and will see the collaboration among various agencies to address concerns at the community level.

Representatives from the Office of the President, the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana Power and Light (GPL), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Ministry of Health, the Guyana Police Force and Regional Officials among others are with the President today at the Regional Democratic Council in Anna Regina, Region Two ( Essequibo Islands- West Demerara).