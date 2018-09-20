“Fix It” changes plea to guilty

Quincy Henry called “Fix It” who only yesterday denied that he wounded Troy Bacchus called “Fletcher” with the intent of murdering him on September 20, 2015 at Bourda, Georgetown changed his plea to guilty at the High Court this morning.

He previously said that he was defending himself but after consideration, he accepted responsibility which led Justice Brassington Reynolds to direct the jury foreman to return a formal guilty verdict.

The judge however delayed the handyman’s sentencing to October 8 to facilitate the preparation and presentation of a probation report.

Based on reports surrounding the case, Henry had a habit of asking individuals for money and would be violent when persons refused. On the day in question, Bacchus refused him and then wounded the man.

Henry was not represented by a lawyer.