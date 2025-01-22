FITUG supports GECOM’s decision on biometrics

See below statement:

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has noted the recent decision of Justice Claudette Singh, Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on the issue of biometrics.

At the outset, we wish to state that we fully support the position taken by the Commission.

With elections constitutionally due later this year, Guyana can ill afford any issue that can serve to obstruct or delay such an important pillar of our democracy from being executed in an effective and seamless manner.

The most notable implication of the introduction of biometrics in the manner proposed is the requirement for citizens to present themselves to have their fingerprints captured digitally. The sheer magnitude of this undertaking, coupled with the associated tasks of procurement of equipment, training and nationwide rollout of the process creates undue uncertainty at such a critical time.

We encourage the Guyana Elections Commission to actively engage in its constitutional responsibilities and dedicate its efforts to effectively preparing for the upcoming General and Regional Elections whenever they are scheduled.

