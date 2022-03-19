Fishermen robbed at WBD koker

Five fishermen were robbed of cash and cell phones by two armed men at the Goed Fortuin Koker, West Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of today. The perpetrators, whom the police say are “known”, were armed with a gun and and a knife

Reports are that the fishermen – ages 61, 59, 55, 47 and 44 – were unloading their boat at the koker when the two perpetrators approached and held them up, making off with $303,000 in cash and two cellular phones.

The matter was reported and police are conducting investigations.