Fishermen arrested after gun, ammo found in ‘salt bag’

Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) acting upon information, carried out a search on two suspected individuals at Corentyne, Berbice Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

According to the GPF on Saturday, during the operation, ranks entered the Number 63 Village where they saw the two suspects- a 22-year-old of Number 63 Village and a 26-year-old fisherman of Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, standing next to tree.

A search was conducted on their person by the said police ranks but nothing was found.

Ranks were then led by the fishermen to an unoccupied wooden and concrete structure in a fenced yard at Number 63 village, where they conducted a further search.

During the search ranks unearthed one white ‘salt bag’ from a seven feet reservoir in the yard.

The bag was said to contain one brown wooden-handle single-barrel 16-gauge shotgun along with a black plastic bag.

Further checks of the black bag resulted in the finding of two suspected 16-gauge cartridges.

As a result of the discovery, the two fishermen were told of the offences committed, cautioned and arrested.

They were escorted along with the firearm and ammunition to the Springlands Police Station

where they were dusted for latent fingerprints by a rank from the Crime Scene Unit.

The firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged in the presence of the two suspects.