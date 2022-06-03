Fisherman’s body found floating in Mahaicony River

The body of 31-year-old fisherman Andrew Barnwell of Farm, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, was seen afloat in the Mahaicony River on June 2 at about 15:55hrs.

The body has since been recovered by police.

Barnwell was last seen alive on May 31, 2022 about 19:00hrs in the company of a a 57-year-old fisherman of East Canje, Berbice (name provided), consuming alcohol on a boat at Central Mahaicony River.

“The 57-year-old fisherman told detectives that on the aforementioned date, at about 19:00 hours, he along with the 31-year-old man finished consuming alcohol and Barnwell went onto another boat which was moored alongside the boat they were on, to sleep,” police headquarters explained.

“The man further related that around 01:30hrs on June 1, he was awakened by his boat rocking, and upon checking discovered it was untied. After he secured the boat, he called out for Barnwell but he did not respond. He stated that he made checks around the area but did not locate Barnwell and he subsequently went back to sleep,” police added.

But later on June 1, the 57-year-old fisherman enquired about Barnwell’s whereabouts from the man’s wife who related that she had not seen nor heard from him.

The man subsequently visited the Mahaicony Police Station on June 2 where he made a report.

About 15:55hrs on June 2, 2022 a group of fishermen saw the body of Barnwell floating in the Mahaicony River and informed the police.

The man’s body, clad in a blue short pants and a dark blue vest, was retrieved by police ranks.

Barnwell’s body was positively identified by his 59-year-old mother of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, ECD. No marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the body.