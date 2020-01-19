Fisherman stabbed to death at Coldingen

The lifeless body of a 23-year-old fisherman was discovered along Coldingen village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) roadway on Saturday evening with several stab wounds.

Dead is Mukesh Mangra also called “Paul” of Coldingen, ECD.

Based on reports received, between 19:45h and 20:30h on Saturday, a painter was heading home on his bicycle when he made the gruesome discovery.

Mangra’s lifeless body was lying on the Western side of the said road with two stab wounds to his abdomen; one to the left side and the other to the right side.

The painter immediately contacted the nearest police station and ranks reportedly responded promptly to the scene. The area was searched and a blue-handled knife was found almost 50 feet away from the body.

The body was transported to the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem. Investigations into the fisherman’s death are currently ongoing.