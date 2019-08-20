Fisherman remanded for shooting city Constable

A fisherman who shot at a city constable who prevented him from jumping the fence of the Bourda Market was on Tuesday arraigned for the offence when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Twenty-five-year old, Kevin Leacock of David Street, Albouystown, Georgetown appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that on August 15, 2019 at Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown, Leacock discharged a loaded firearm at Brent Walcott with intent to maim, disfigure, and disable or to cause grievous bodily harm.

Leacock was represented by Attorney-at-Law Euclin Gomes who told the court during his bail application, that his client was not in possession of a firearm when he was arrested.

He further indicated to the court that his client has another matter before the courts and that he not a flight risk.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the defendant while stating that on the day in question, Walcott was performing his duties, when he saw the defendant trying to scale the western fence of Bourda Market.

Walcott raised an alarm, but the defendant jumped off the fence, pull out a firearm from his waist and discharged three rounds in his direction.

Walcott acting in his line of duty returned fire in the direction of the defendant, however he made good his escape. The defendant, Mansfield told the court went to Hadfield Street, Georgetown where he was arrested hiding under a bridge.

The magistrate upheld the prosecutor submission and remanded the father of one to prison until September 11.