A 20-year-old fisherman was on Friday remanded to prison for stabbing to death a young labourer, Keron Williams, on Sunday last.

Saif Khatoon of Lot Ocean Garden, Meten-meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, was charged with the capital offence of Murder.

He appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ali Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him and he was not required to plea, hence he was remanded to PrPrison.the matter has been adjourned to November 17 for report.

Williams, also 20 and of Ocean Garden, Meten- Meer- Zorg, was killed sometime around 17:15h on Sunday.

Reports are that Williams and the suspect known as “Grasie” were imbibing in the area.

Some 30 minutes later, the victim was discovered with injuries to his left shoulder.

He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury.

Khatoon was arrested on Thursday and subsequently charged.