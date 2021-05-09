Fisherman killed in hit and run accident on Better Hope Public Road

A 47-year-old fisherman was killed in a hit and run accident moments ago on the Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, Public Road.

Dead is Navindra Ramnarine of Diamond, East Bank Demerara. The accident occurred sometime around 20:00h.

An eyewitness told the INews that Ramnaraine was crossing the road when he was struck by what appears to be a tundra pick-up vehicle and dragged about 100 feet. The vehicle, which had overtaken a car before hitting the fisherman, reportedly ran over Ramnarine before driving away from the scene.

Trisha, who is a family member, said Ramnarine was on his way back to a relative’s house in south Better Hope, where he had been visiting the past couple of days when the accident occurred.

Ramnarine leaves to mourn his daughter, who lives in Suriname, and stepchildren whom he lives with at Diamond, along with other relatives and friends.