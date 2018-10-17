Fisherman jailed for robbery under arms; claims he didn’t know what caused him to commit the act

Mohammed Shafeed, a fisherman, was earlier today (Wednesday), hauled before the courts where he was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment for robbery under arms. The man appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The allegation against Shafeed stated that on October 14, 2018 at Ramp Road, East Bank Demerara, while being in the company of others and armed with an offensive weapon-a knife- he robbed Rajendradat Seodat of his Samsung cellular phone valued 20,000 and cash of $1,400.

Shafeed pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him.

According to the facts presented in Court, on the day in question, the victim was walking along Ramp Road when the accused and another male rode up to him where they requested to have $200. While the victim was in the process of taking out the cash, the accused pulled a knife out of his pants and pointed it at the victim, they then relieved him of the cellular phone and cash. The matter was reported and the accused was later arrested and charged for the offence.

Shafeed who was unrepresented, told Magistrate Latchman that he didn’t know what caused him to commit such an act. The man added that he has a sick mother who depends on him.

Magistrate Latchman after listening to the explanation of the accused, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, after which she granted him bail. The defendant however further stated that he has no one to bail him and would like to maintain his guilty plea. As a result Magistrate Latchman sentenced Shafeed to 36 months imprisonment.